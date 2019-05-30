Five things to watch when the Ravens open the preseason vs. the Saints

Gail Burton / Associated Press

The secondary, which caused the Ravens so many problems in 2014, appears to be an altogether different unit through the beginning of training camp, bereft of the injuries and deficient pass coverage that was apparent early in last year’s camp.Cornerback Jimmy Smith is being paid like a top cornerback and expects to play like one. Fellow starter Lardarius Webb is joined by Kyle Arrington (pictured) and Rashaan Melvin, who are jostling to play opposite Smith, and the first-choice safety pairing of Will Hill and Kendrick Lewis might make last year’s rotation-by-necessity a distant memory.Last year in training camp, the secondary was frequently beaten over the top for long completions, with no safety help to be found. That continued into the season, crippling the defense.That’s not the case anymore. The safeties are much better in coverage and receivers aren’t getting a clean ride past the cornerbacks. Everyone seems to be closer to the ball, and there is a groupwide mandate for interceptions the Ravens tied a franchise-low with 11 last year.These starters might not play much in the first preseason game, but the improvements in the secondary will be noticeable when reserves like Melvin, Cassius Vaughn, Quinton Pointer and Tray Walker show off the depth at cornerback after the starters give way.