Women had more options for jerseys than men Friday afternoon. Ravens fans exchange their replica Ray Rice jerseys at M&T Bank Stadium.

Kaitlyn Guiser, 21, Timonium, tries on a #92 Haloti Ngata jersey inside M&T Bank Stadium. She was one of thousands of Ravens fans to exchange their replica Ray Rice jerseys.

Ravens fans lined up outside M&T Bank Stadium to exchange their Ray Rice jerseys and cut ties with a player who was once one of the team's most popular.