Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

The Zopelis family of Charlotte Hall drove up from southern Maryland to support the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade as they depart from the Aberdeen Proving Ground Edgewood Area after a deployment ceremony. Clockwise from left, Will, age 7, parents Misty and SGT Joseph Zopelis, Sean, age 5, and MacKenna, 10 holding sign. About 1,500 soldiers in the 29th CAB will head to Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan to support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.