Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette

Bishop Dr. Craig Coates, with the Fresh Start Church, leads a moment of silence and prayer, as Wendi Winters children Summerleigh Geimer and Winters Geimer, along with Mayor Gavin Buckley stand next to him on stage. The City of Annapolis hosted the Annapolis Rising, A Benefit Concert for The Free Press and 1st Responders, Saturday July 28, 2018, on the one month anniversary of the Capital Gazette shootings. Money raised will be donated the Capital Gazette Family Fund.