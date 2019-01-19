TSA to close checkpoint at BWI after 'excessive' number of agents call out of work

The Transportation Security Administration announced Saturday plans to close one of its checkpoints early at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport because of excessive call-outs.

In a tweet, TSA confirmed that it would exercise a contingency plan at BWI Marshall Airport in collaboration with airport authorities and servicing airlines because excessive numbers of agents had called out of work.

Federal employees, including TSA agents, have not received a paycheck in several weeks because of the government shutdown, which has become the longest ever in United States history.

Security checkpoint A was closing Saturday at 5:35 p.m., the tweet states. Passengers were encouraged to arrive early for evening flights and to contact the airport and airlines for updates.

Security lines were not long Saturday evening as it is considered a slow traffic period for the airport, said BWI spokeswoman Annette Fisher in an email.

“In coordination with the airport, TSA is closing Security Checkpoint A at BWI Marshall to efficiently use staffing at other Security Checkpoints,” Fisher said in the email. “Checkpoints B and C will remain open to support Concourses A, B and C. This will have minimal, if any, impact on passengers and no impact on airport operations.”

Fisher declined to comment further on future contingency plans, citing security reasons.

