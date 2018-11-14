'She's a miracle': Vegas shooting victim, Crofton native Tina Frost continues recovery in Baltimore

An Arundel High graduate is undergoing more surgeries in Baltimore this month as she recovers from injuries suffered in a mass shooting in Las Vegas last year, according to her friends and family.

“She’s really a miracle,” said Amy Klinger, a family friend. While only a small percentage of people shot in the head survive, much less thrive, Tina Frost “is a fully functioning, speaking, thinking person,” Klinger said.

Though the 28-year-old has not yet returned to work at her job at Ernst & Young, she is able to talk and drive in her home city of San Diego.

The Crofton native was injured in the country’s deadliest mass shooting to date, which took place during a music festival on the Las Vegas strip in October 2017. Fifty-eight people were killed and at least 851 injured.

Surgeries this week at Johns Hopkins Hospital are “purely cosmetic,” said Klinger — and include a procedure that will remove skin from her arm to create a new eyelid. In the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting, doctors removed Frost’s right eye and took a section of her skull to remove bullet fragments and allow her brain to heal.

She will head back home to San Diego at the end of November, according to an update on her GoFundMe page.

Her hometown family and friends rallied in support, holding fundraisers in addition to the GoFundMe account. At more than $600,000, the online fundraiser has now raised several times its original goal of $50,000. Much of the money was donated by Frost’s co-workers at Ernst & Young in the aftermath of the shooting, Klinger said.

