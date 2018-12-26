Live Casino looks to hire sports betting executive ahead of legalization in Maryland

Although wagering on sports is not yet legal in Maryland, Live Casino & Hotel is looking to hire an executive to manage sports betting.

The Anne Arundel County casino has posted an advertisement on its online job portal looking for someone who can help manage a sports betting program, which Maryland’s largest casino owners are pushing legislators to ratify in the state. The job description states that the person hired will be responsible for the “leadership, management performance and operation of setting up the Race & Sports Book Operations program, logistics and team members.”

The listing is meant to be a preliminary search to start reviewing candidates, casino spokeswoman Carmen Gonzales said in an email Wednesday.

“It is not an immediate hire, nor is there a timeline set for hire,” Gonzales said.

Sports betting is a multibillion dollar industry that exists predominantly online through the use of offshore sites. The Supreme Court opened the door to begin allowing the betting when it struck down a federal law in May that had prevented most states from offering wagering on sports at their racetracks and casinos.

In Maryland, changes to gambling laws require a state constitutional amendment with ratification by voters in a general election. Barring a special session — which would be unusual, particularly in an election year — the earliest Maryland voters might consider such an amendment is November 2020.

In addition to Live Casino, the owners of Horseshoe Casino Baltimore and MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County and some legislators have expressed interest in legalizing sports betting.

Qualifications for Live Casino’s position include 10 to 15 years of experience in the casino industry and an MBA with finance management preferred.

Baltimore Sun reporters Jeff Barker and Michael Dresser contributed to this article.