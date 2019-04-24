Fire crews assisting Spirit Airlines plane at BWI Wednesday morning

Fire and rescue crews responded to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Wednesday morning to assist a Spirit Airlines flight that was having problems, according to airport and local fire officials.

The BWI Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department and Anne Arundel County emergency crews responded to the plane after a precautionary alert was declared for the flight. The aircraft landed safely without incident at BWI and taxied to a gate, airport spokesman Jonathan Dean said.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department received a call from the airport asking for assistance at 7:20 a.m., fire department spokesman Capt. Russ Davies said. The call was for an “Alert 2,” indicating an aircraft is having major difficulties.

The county fire department had five units, including an engine, two medic units, a rescue unit and battalion chief on the scene, Davies said.

Davies said he was not aware of the scope of the problem. He added the fire department frequently assists with incidents at the airport.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This article will be updated.

