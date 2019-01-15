Network problems delay Southwest flights out of BWI, airline says

Several Southwest Airlines flights into and out of Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport were delayed Tuesday while the airline grappled to solve computer network connectivity issues.

Dozens of customers took to social media Tuesday to report long lines and delayed flights. The company said the issues originated with a vendor that provides data streams to the airline’s phones and computers.

“Our Team at BWI is working hard to minimize inconvenience for Southwest Customers traveling out and in of Baltimore/Washington international Thurgood Marshall Airport as we work around a connectivity issue (with a vendor that provides data streams to our phones, computers) that’s caused us to slow-roll departures on flights to get people and bags on those aircraft as we use backup processes,” an email from the company stated Tuesday.

Southwest tweeted at several customers, stating flights from BWI were not departing as of 1:20 p.m., according to a tweet from the company.

