Southwest Airlines says its systems are “performing normally” after reports of grounded flights across the country — including at BWI Marshall Airport — on Friday morning.

An airline spokesperson said around 6:40 a.m. that flights were boarding.

Throughout the morning, the airline was responding to tweets from disgruntled travelers, including at the Baltimore airport.

This article will be updated.

