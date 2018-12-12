Maryland Gov. Hogan names former Arundel executive Schuh as new point person in opioid fight

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has named Steve Schuh, the former Anne Arundel County executive, as his new point person on fighting opioids.

Schuh will become executive director of the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center, which coordinates the state’s response to the heroin and opioid crisis, Hogan’s office announced Wednesday afternoon.

Schuh replaces Clay Stamp, who will return to his prior job in Talbot County as emergency director and assistant county manager.

Schuh couldn’t immediately be reached for comment, but in a statement released by Hogan’s office he said he looked forward to “working hand-in-hand with our communities and partners across the state to continue to fight this crisis.”

Schuh, a Republican, served one term as Anne Arundel County executive. He was defeated in his re-election bid by Democrat Steuart Pittman in November’s election.

During his term, Schuh made a visible push to combat opioids. Under his leadership, the county launched Safe Stations, a program that allows addicts seeking treatment to get assistance at any county fire and police station around the clock. Members of the county’s mobile crisis team assess the individuals and connect them with treatment options.

The county’s fire stations also display how many overdoses and deaths are due to opioids, and the county regularly released data on overdoses on social media. A county team regularly made “Not My Child” presentations at local schools and churches to educate the community about the dangers of opioids.

“I know that Steve’s first-hand experience as county executive, including the local programs he championed to help fight this crisis, will serve our state well as we continue working to save the lives of Marylanders every day,” Hogan said in a statement.

This story will be updated.

