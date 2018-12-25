One teenage pedestrian killed, another injured in Glen Burnie crash that closed Route 100, police say

Maryland Route 100 was closed in both directions at Oakwood Road in Glen Burnie after a Tuesday night crash killed one teenage pedestrian and injured another, according to police and state officials.

The accident involved a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The boy was pronounced dead and the girl was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries to her lower body, police said.

At about 7:45 p.m., police responded to a report of an accident on eastbound Route 100. A preliminary investigation found a group of juveniles were attempting to cross the road on foot when the boy and girl were struck.

Police did not immediate identify either teenager.

The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene, and police believe the accident was caused by pedestrian error. There were no signs of excessive speed, drug use or alcohol impairment, according to police.

The Maryland State Highway Administration closed Route 100 at about 8:30 p.m. The road reopened shortly after 11 p.m.

