Sixth person dies from injuries suffered in Prince George's County crash earlier this month

A sixth person has died as a result of a crash earlier this month in Prince George’s County.

Maryland State Police identified the victim as Cornell D. Simon, 23, of Oxon Hill. He died Friday.

Simon was the right-front-seat passenger in the 2005 Chrysler Pacifica that ran off northbound Route 301 early on the morning of Feb. 2. It began to spin in the snow-covered field, police said, throwing passengers from the car. There was only one vehicle in the crash.

Five children — all from the same extended family — also died in the car crash.

Police identified London Dixon, 8, and Paris Dixon, 5, both from Bowie; and Zion Beard, 14, Rickelle Ricks, 6, and Damari Herald, 15, all from Washington, as the victims. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Only the car’s driver survived: Dominique R. Taylor, 32, of Bowie.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing its investigation into the cause and contributing factors of this crash. No charges have been filed, pending the results of the investigation.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik