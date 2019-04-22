Annapolis-area man dies in two-vehicle crash in Pennsylvania over the weekend

An Anne Arundel County man was among three people killed in a two-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania over the weekend.

York County Coroner Pamela Gay identified the Marylander as one of the drivers, 26-year-old Josue Granados of the Annapolis area.

Granados and the other driver, 72-year-old William Humlhanz Jr. of Montgomery County, Pa., died at the scene of multiple blunt force trauma.

Passenger Corcuera Torres of Jackson Township, Pa., died of blunt force trauma to the chest died at a hospital after the crash, which occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Paradise Township. Northern York County regional police are investigating.

Torres was a passenger in a vehicle heading east on Route 30 that reportedly crossed into the westbound lane and collided with an oncoming vehicle.