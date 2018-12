Anne Arundel County fire officials responded to a blaze at the Maryland Correctional Institute for Women on Sunday night.

The fire started around 8:39 p.m. in a single cell at the prison, located on the 7900 block of Brock Bridge Road in Jessup. It has since been extinguished, officials said on twitter. Three patients are being evaluated.

