Glen Burnie man killed in Route 100 crash

A 36-year-old man died after his car hit a guardrail and flipped Saturday morning on Route 100 in Glen Burnie.

Anne Arundel County Police identified the man as Paul Pinkston of the 7800 block of Ritchie Highway.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., he was driving eastbound on Route 100 and lost control at Quarterfield Road, police said. His Toyota Scion struck a guardrail on the right shoulder then veered back into traffic. The car flipped onto a Honda Civic also traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries, police said. A baby girl in the Honda was unharmed.

