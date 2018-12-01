Pedestrian killed in Anne Arundel County after being struck by a car

A man was killed early Saturday morning after being hit by a car in Glen Burnie, according to the Anne Arundel Fire Department.

The department tweeted that a man was struck by a car near I-97 North, in the area around Dorsey Road, at around 6:15 a.m. Paramedics declared the man dead, and the driver remained at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

The man is the third to die in a pedestrian crash in Anne Arundel County since mid-November.

A 60-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle in Pasadena on Nov. 15.

A 51-year-old man was killed in Maryland City earlier that week, after he was struck by a car on Route 198.

