Jessup man charged in Hanover model home killing to be held without bond

A Jessup man charged with the killing of 33-year-old Steve Bernard Wilson in a Hanover model home on Dec. 5 is being held without bond, court records state this week.

Dillon Augustyniak, 18, was charged Dec. 7 with first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft and felony use of a firearm, according to court records.

Augustyniak is accused of shooting Wilson, a sales representative working for Ryan Homes, while Wilson was working out of the model home in Hanover, police wrote in charging documents.

Augustyniak is represented by the Anne Arundel County Public Defender’s office. An attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Family of Augustyniak did not immediately return messages requesting comment.

