BWI flight is delayed after unknown white substance is found on plane, then deemed not a threat

An unknown white substance found on a flight from Baltimore to Oklahoma City on Monday was deemed to be not a threat as Southwest Airlines moved passengers to a different flight as a precaution.

Southwest Airlines Flight 466 from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was initially delayed in the afternoon after crews found a small amount of bagged white powder on board.

In an email, Southwest Airlines wrote that a crew member “observed two packets on the aircraft floor that appeared to contain powdery substance.”

Officials with the airport’s Fire and Rescue Department team deemed the white powder not a threat after examining the substances, airport spokesman Jonathan Dean said.

Southwest Airlines wrote that “out of an abundance of caution, we switched the flight to a different aircraft.”

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC