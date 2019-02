One person was shot Saturday night at Arundel Mills mall in what police called “a targeted incident.”

Anne Arundel County Police reported the shooting at the Hanover mall shortly before 8:30 p.m. Soon afterward, a victim checked into a hospital.

Detectives met the victim at the hospital. The person suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, police said.

They did not provide additional details Saturday night.

