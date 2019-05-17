Odenton man charged with possession of child pornography

Anne Arundel County Police said they have arrested and charged an Odenton man for possession of child pornography. Christopher John Edwards, 26, was arrested Friday at his home in the 300 block of Baldwin Road after a five-month investigation.

Detectives with the county child abuse unit began an investigation into a report of a suspect uploading child pornographic images to the internet and served several subpoenas and search warrants over the next several months in an effort to identify the perpetrator.

Detective searched Edwards’ home in March, seized electronic devices and interviewed him. The equipment was examined by the county digital forensic unit. Detectives returned took the suspect into custody.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this or other suspects to contact the child abuse unit at 410-222-4733 or call the tipline at 410-222-4700.

