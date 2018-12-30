MDOT: BWI jet bridge collapse caused by defective bracket

The jet bridge collapse that sent six people to the hospital this weekend was caused by a defective metal bracket, according to a statement from the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Four medics, two Southwest airline employees and a passenger all fell to the ground at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after a jet bridge collapsed Saturday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The medics were attempting to ferry the passenger — who had become ill during the flight — from the plane.

As a precaution, workers at BWI airport inspected all 33 jet bridges with the same manufacturer and found they were safe to use, an MDOT spokesman said Sunday night. The brackets on five other jet bridges that were installed at the same time as the affected jet bridge will be replaced.

The jet bridge connects the plane to the terminal.

In a statement, Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn said: “Our passengers’ safety is the top priority and BWI Marshall Airport has moved quickly to address this issue.”

