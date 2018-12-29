Six people injured in jet bridge incident at BWI Airport

Six people were injured in an incident involving a jet bridge at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Saturday night, the airport said.

There was “partial equipment failure” at Gate E-10, BWI said. All those injured were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Maryland Transportation Authority police spokesman Edward Bartlinksi said officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. to respond to a medical emergency.

The jet bridge is an enclosed portal that connects the terminal with the airplane. In October, a jet bridge collapse in Pakistan injured one person, according to media reports.

