TSA has caught average of one gun a week at BWI Marshall Airport this year — more than 1/3 last year's total

A handgun was found in a Maryland man’s luggage in a security screening at BWI Marshall Airport this weekend — the eighth gun found at the airport in the first eight weeks of the year, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The number of guns caught at the Linthicum airport in 2019 is more than one-third of last year’s total, 22, in just two months, said TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein.

“Sunday’s gun catch, a 9 mm handgun loaded with 11 bullets, included one bullet in the gun’s chamber,” Farbstein said in a statement. “A TSA officer spotted the handgun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, contacted the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, who arrived at the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and cited the man.”

The gun’s owner, Mauricio Casanova, 41, was arrested by Maryland Transportation Authority Police and charged with state weapons violations, according Cpl. Edward Bartlinski, a MdTA Police spokesman.

Casanova could not be reached for comment Wednesday at a number listed for his Germantown address.

More than 4,200 guns were caught in security screenings across the country last year, averaging more than 11 per day, Farbstein said. That was a 7 percent increase from the year before.

Eighty-six percent of those guns were loaded, and about one in three had a bullet in the chamber.

