A person died Wednesday night at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, according to transit police.

Around 7:35 p.m., police received word of a medical emergency on the upper level toward the center of the terminal, according to Cpl. Edward Bartlinski, a spokesman for MTA police. One fatality was reported. Police could not provide the age or gender of the person.

They said there was no threat to travelers or to public safety.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik