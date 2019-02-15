Anne Arundel man charged with killing his mother after calling 911 to report her death, police say

An Anne Arundel County man who called 911 to report his mother’s death Thursday has been charged in her killing, police said.

Police said that officers responded to the 5200 block of Wasena Ave. in Brooklyn just before 3 p.m. Thursday. A 911 caller, whom police later identified as 25-year-old Brent Ryan Faulkner, told dispatchers his mother had been murdered.

Inside the home, police found the body of Faulkner’s mother, Dona Lee Faulkner, 52, police said. Fire department personnel pronounced her dead on the scene.

After interviewing Brent Faulkner and collecting evidence from the scene, police identified him as a suspect. Faulkner has been arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder, police said.

