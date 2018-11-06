Bowie State marching band suspended amid hazing claims

Bowie State University’s marching band has been suspended in the wake of hazing allegations against the group, according to the university.

The Symphony of Soul Band was suspended Friday after claims of hazing within the band surfaced.

“Bowie State University has become aware of serious allegations of hazing affecting the Symphony of Soul Band,” spokeswoman Cassandra Robinson said in a statement, which was also emailed to the university community Friday. “In light of these allegations, the university has suspended all band activity effective immediately to ensure the continued safety of our students, pending further internal investigation.”

It’s unclear what type of hazing the band is alleged to have conducted. Robinson declined to comment further.

Adolph E. Wright directs the university bands, including the Symphony of Soul marching and pep bands, the jazz band and concert band. Wright, who has served as the bands’ director for 20 years, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

