U.S. Army captain from Bowie sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for exchanging sexual imagery with minors

An Army captain from Bowie was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to targeting minors online with sexual imagery, some while he was stationed in Anne Arundel County.

Kevin J. Gorbsky, 32, was sentenced on five counts of enticing a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Gorbsky targeted several girls ages between 12 and 17 for more than two years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement, including while he was stationed with the Army in posts in Kuwait and Anne Arundel County.

According to a plea agreement, Gorbsky created a Google account named “Justin Smelder” in July 2015, while stationed in Kuwait, to send and receive explicit imagery with underage girls.

His behavior continued while Gorbsky was stationed in Anne Arundel County “at a secure U.S. Government facility” starting in July 2016, according to the plea agreement he reached with the government.

Between October, 2015 and January, 2018 Gorbsky used two Google accounts “to engage in online chat with hundred of other users, including from the unclassified computer systems at his workplace,” the agreement reads.

Gorbsky targeted minors from Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Arkansas and California and “used those accounts to engage in online chat with hundreds of other users.”

“Kevin Gorbsky took advantage of the anonymity of the Internet to sexually exploit young girls, many of whom were especially vulnerable,” U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said.

Gorbsky’s attorney, Jesse Winograd said the sentence reflects negotiations with the federal government, but did not comment further.

