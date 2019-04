A vehicle fire closed several lanes on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge for about a half-hour Saturday afternoon, according to state transportation officials.

A Chevy pickup truck caught fire at about 2:45 p.m., causing delays more than two miles back, according to a spokeswoman with the Maryland Transportation Authority.

No injuries were reported. The scene was cleared at about 3:15 p.m., the spokeswoman said.

