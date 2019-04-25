Anne Arundel County sees widespread power outages Thursday morning

Anne Arundel County was experiencing widespread power outages Thursday morning, with thousands Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. customers without power.

As of 7 a.m., about 3,000 customers were without power, according to BGE’s website. The number had been as high as 11,800 earlier in the morning.

Annapolis police said all traffic lights appeared to be functioning normally. Several had been reported out earlier in the morning.

The cause of the outage wasn’t immediately clear. BGE could not immediately be reached for comment.

This article will be updated.

elfishel@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ellenfishel