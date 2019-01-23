Supporters of 911 update in Annapolis on Wednesday to outline legislation

Maryland supporters of updating 911 emergency call technology are outlining some proposals today in Annapolis. Sen. Cheryl Kagan, a Montgomery County Democrat, is holding a noon news conference Wednesday with supporters at the Miller Senate Office Building.

One proposal would enhance Geographic Information Systems capacity, a move advocates say will help first responders locate those in need more quickly and accurately.

Supporters of upgrading the system also are calling for updates in technology so responders could receive texts, photos and video.

A press release from Kagan’s office says: “Twenty-two states are ahead of Maryland in upgrading to Next Generation 911. An update to our 50-year-old technology is overdue and vital to the safety of Maryland's residents and visitors.”

Legislation approve last year in Maryland created a commission chaired by Kagan to study 911 concerns.

The commission has issued a 65-page report with 23 recommendations to improve the state's emergency call system.