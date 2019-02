Jim Rogash / Getty Images

The Red Sox's David Ortiz and Orioles pitcher Kevin Gregg fight in the bottom of the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Ortiz hit a three-run homer as part of Boston's eight-run first inning in a 10-3 win. The benches and bullpens cleared for the second time in the inning after Gregg threw back-to-back inside pitches to Ortiz and yelled at him for not running toward first on a popout. Both players took wild swings but didn't connect before being seperated.

"I think you show them that we're not backing down. We're not scared of them -- them and their $180 million payroll," Gregg said after the game.

[Video]