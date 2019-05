Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

Polly Pittman fastens netting around the grapes to protect them from birds. Pittman, part of the 8th generation to keep the Dodon family farms going, has started the Vineyards at Dodon with husband Tom Croghan. Tobacco ended as a crop in the 1960's and after using the ground for cattle grazing, they are planning to devote 20 acres for a vineyard.