'I’ve had enough. Let’s change this': Annapolis stands up again against hate and gun violence

More than a hundred residents and officials crammed along the narrow sidewalk in front of City Hall in Annapolis on Thursday night to speak out again against hate and gun violence.

Above them were two messages projected onto the red brick wall of City Hall: “Stop the Hate” and “We Are All In This Together.”

Below them stood speakers, familiar to those who have attended rallies against hate-filled murders in recent months.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said, “We cannot and must not remain silent about the attack on our basic freedoms.”

Carl Snowden of the Caucus of African American Leaders said, “We want an America where you can walk into a grocery store and not find yourself a victim of a hate crime.”

They were among several speakers honoring the fallen in a list that has grown longer over recent weeks.

The list included the two victims shot dead this week: 13-year-old Montrell Mouzon of Baltimore on Tuesday and 27-year-old Kory Johnson of Annapolis on Wednesday.

They came after the 11 members of the Tree of Life Synagogue were shot and killed Saturday in Pittsburgh. They were Daniel Stein, 71; Joyce Feinberg, 75; Richard Gottfried, 65; Rose Mallinger, 97; Jerry Rabinowitz, 66; brothers Cecil Rosenthal, 59, and David Rosenthal 54; husband and wife Bernice Simon, 84 and Sylvan Simon, 86; Melvin Wax, 88; and Irving Younger, 69.

Before them, two African-Americans — Maurice Stallard, 69, and Vickie Jones, 67 — were shot dead while shopping at a Kroger grocery store in Kentucky last week.

And five months ago, Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters, Gerald Fischman, John McNamara and Rebecca Smith died in the attack on the Capital Gazette.

The crowd spilled over onto the busy Duke of Gloucester Street, where drivers yelled messages: “That’s right. Stop the hate!” or “Trump rules.”

Several women in red shirts that said “Moms Demand Action” stood among attendees. Among them was Kathryn Fantasia, a mom and grandmother living in Anne Arundel County who was holding an orange sign that said, “We can end gun violence.” She said she didn’t want her grandchildren to worry about dying in elementary school.

“We have to stop the massive tragedies that are happening on a daily basis in our country,” Fantasia said, “I don’t think we need guns in the hands of teachers, movie theater workers, outside churches. That is not a world I want to live in.”

Next to her stood Annapolis resident Allen Robinson, 64. “I’ve had enough,” he said. “Let’s change this. Let’s vote. This is crazy.”

The city of Annapolis has been projecting the Star of David on its entrance since Tuesday night. It will do so for 11 nights to honor the 11 victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue.

The rally came after a vigil Tuesday at Temple Beth Shalom in Arnold. About 350 people of all faiths attended.

Both events are intended to show community solidarity after recent religious and racially charged shootings.

The rally was spearheaded by the Caucus of African-American Leaders, March On Maryland, NAACP, Connect the Dots, SURJ 3A, and Indivisible Annapolis.

Capital Gazette reporter Selene San Felice contributed to this article.

