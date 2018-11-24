Man shot early Saturday in Annapolis, police say

A 34-year-old man was injured in a shooting early Saturday in Eastport, according to the Annapolis Police Department.

At about 4:13 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Madison St. for a report of a shooting. They found Marvin Venerable, of Severn, outside in a parking lot, where police believe he was shot.

Venerable was taken to a local hospital and is in serious but stable condition, according to police.

The shooting comes about a year after separate shootings killed two people and injured one in Eastport — including one incident on the same block.

A 25-year-old man was charged with killing Michael Covert, 36, of Annapolis and injuring a 41-year-old woman in a September 2017 shooting on the 1100 block of Madison St.

Meanwhile, police have made little progress in solving the killing of a 17-year-old in Eastport the Saturday before Thanksgiving 2017, when officers found Terry Bosley with a gunshot wound to the head on President Street near the intersection with Van Buren Drive.

Detectives are investigating Saturday’s shooting of Venerable, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-260-3439, or submit an anonymous tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Capital Gazette reporters Phil Davis and Danielle Ohl contributed to this article.

