After insanity plea, extensive mental health evaluation is next step for man charged in Capital Gazette shooting case

Considering the felony charges, a judge will likely order the man charged in the Capital Gazette shooting be admitted to the state’s maximum security psychiatric hospital for a lengthy mental health evaluation, experts say.
On Monday, the man accused of killing Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters and John McNamara entered a plea of not criminally responsible — Maryland’s version of the insanity plea — which could see him committed indefinitely to a state psychiatric facility instead of prison, if he’s found guilty.
Before a judge or jury find the man guilty or not at a trial slated to begin Nov. 4, he must undergo a mental health evaluation by the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.
Jarrod Ramos, 39, of Laurel, faces five counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, six counts of first-degree assault and a host of other charges. The team of public defenders representing him wrote in a plea filing he is not guilty and not criminally responsible for all 23 counts.
Anne Colt Leitess, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney, responded to the defense’s plea agreement in a court filing Thursday.
In the filing, she explained, her office asked the judge to order the defendant be evaluated at Clifton T. Perkins Hospital — the state’s highest psychiatric facility — and returned to the county jail after.
First, Ramos will be screened by a forensic psychologist or psychiatrist at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center — where he’s currently being held without bond — to establish whether his NCR plea has any merit.
Then, a Circuit Court judge is likely to sign an order mandating an evaluation to be done over 60 days. Though doctors could ask for more time to evaluate the defendant.
It remains to be seen whether Ramos will be part of the 3% of criminal defendants in Maryland in a typical year who plead and are found not criminally responsible, according to the health department’s Office of Forensic Services.
Or if he will be part of the approximately 85% of defendants charged with violent felonies to be evaluated and deemed responsible for their actions by health department experts.
A lengthy legal process will determine Ramos’ fate. The next critical step, however, is in the hands of forensic psychiatrists with the department of health.
Competency
Before a forensic psychiatrist pores through records to piece together a defendant's past and present, they must first answer a question: Are they competent to stand trial?
In Maryland, a defendant is considered competent if they understand the court proceedings and can assist their attorneys, said Dr. Annette Hanson, director of the forensic psychiatry fellowship at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. They must understand the charges against them and their plea options, she explained.
The health department psychiatrist who evaluated Brian Preissler, a 42-year-old man who set his Linthicum apartment building on fire in 2015, wrote in her report that he had a reasonable understanding of court proceedings. He knew he faced 25 charges related to arson and the more than 30 years in prison he could serve, the psychiatrist wrote.
Preissler understood his plea options: guilty meant “tell them I did it”; not guilty “I didn’t do it,” Dr. Kathleen Patchan wrote. He also knew not criminally responsible — “your actions were done because you were out of your mind,” he told her.
The defendant has to understand the different players in, and appropriate behavior for, the courtroom, Hanson explained.
Preissler identified his defense attorney, Patchan wrote, and knew the attorney was there to defend him whereas the prosecutor aimed “to present evidence to find me guilty.” A jury, Preissler told Patchan, consists of 12 people who “take evidence” to reach a verdict, the doctor wrote.
In Patchan’s opinion, the then 39-year-old was to a “reasonable degree of medical certainty” competent to stand trial.
‘Everything that you can get your hands on’
For a person to be found not criminally responsible in Maryland, it must be proven that, because of a mental disorder, “you didn’t know what you were doing was wrong at the time or … you knew it was wrong but you weren’t able to conform your behavior accordingly,” said Dr. Liza Gold, a forensic psychiatrist based in Virginia.
How does a forensic psychiatrist figure that out? “You look at everything that you can get your hands on,” Gold said.
In a criminal case, that starts with the complete investigatory file from state prosecutors, said Dr. Jeffrey Janofsky, director of the Psychiatry and Law Program at Johns Hopkins Medicine.
That could include an indictment, witness statements, interrogation videos, officer body camera footage, surveillance videos, crime scene photographs and even social media information, Hanson said. “In one case I can recall, I reviewed close to 600 sources of separate information.”
A forensic psychiatrist will also go over the defendant’s past medical and psychiatric treatment records, records from the jail or detention center, school or employment records, Janofsky said. In educational records you could find that a defendant took special education classes and suffered from “diminished intellectual capacity,” which counts toward an insanity defense, he said.
Psychiatrists evaluating Preissler reviewed 16 legal records, including those pertaining to a past arrest in Florida, and nine medical records from various hospitals. They listened to four audio recordings of witnesses to the arson, interviewed three people who had interacted to varying degrees with the defendant and interviewed Preissler for 4½ hours — and they didn’t get every record they requested.
The psychiatrists are looking for two things: consistency of information over time and accuracy between sources, Hanson explained.
The information helps the medical professionals form a diagnosis, which is pivotal because without psychiatric diagnosis, there’s no insanity plea, Janofsky said. One of the ways to catch malingering — or faking symptoms — is to look at psychotic symptoms over time, he said.
Preissler, evaluators found, was admitted more than a dozen times at various hospitals throughout Maryland and in Washington D.C. — sometimes involuntarily — beginning when he was 23.
He reported to the doctors having a long history of severe manic and depressive episodes that always ended with him in jail, the report shows.
Preissler’s bipolar disorder was severe and during manic episodes he would not sleep for weeks, experience delusions, like believing he was God and that he could “bring heaven and earth together” by reorganizing his neighbors’ yard furniture, according to the health department report.
‘You have to make a call’
When a psychiatrist sits down with the defendant they begin like they would with any new patient: questions about family history, childhood, previous diagnoses, symptoms and substance use.
They must distinguish between the defendant’s history of mental health problems and their thinking at the time of the alleged crime.
The doctors look at the defendant’s personality, temperament and behavior before the onset of the mental illness versus their thinking, symptoms and behavior when ill, Hanson said.
Chronic conditions can become dormant, so it’s the evaluator’s job to determine if the illness was active at the time of the crime, Janofsky said.
“Somebody with schizophrenia might rob a bank. They could rob a bank for an obvious reason to get money to buy drugs. Or they could walk in and rob a bank because they have a delusion that they own the bank,” Hanson said. “So there has to be a connection between the symptoms and the crime.”
A schizophrenic might have a delusion that causes them to commit a crime, the doctors explained, and somebody with bipolar disorder might have a manic episode so powerful they cannot control their actions.
“You take all of this information, and in the context of all of that, you have to make a call,” Hanson said. “And it can be very difficult because human beings are complicated creatures.”
Health department experts in 2006, which they called a typical year, evaluated 368 defendants for criminal responsibility — 13 percent of all criminal cases throughout the state, according to a 2006 report by the department’s Office of Forensic Services, which contains the most recent data available.
Of the 368 evaluated, the experts from the department said in their opinion that 109 defendants — just shy of 30 percent — were not criminally responsible, according to the report.
Eighty-two defendants evaluated for criminal responsibility in 2006 had been charged with “major violent crimes.” All 82 were taken from detention centers to Clifton T. Perkins for evaluation. Department experts found 13 of the 82 — or just over 15 percent — to be not criminally responsible.
Most of those adjudicated not criminally responsible, according to the report, had been diagnosed with severe forms of schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.
That study was 2006. Years later, those evaluating Preissler found that he suffered from a severe manic episode of bipolar disorder when he burned his apartment building. They said he couldn’t appreciate what he did was wrong nor could he conform his behavior to the law.
Patchan wrote that interviews revealed Preissler’s condition had been worsening before the arson. He pushed his wife and sent explicit pictures to her cousin. She asked him to get psychiatric help. He refused treatment and she left, the report details.
The day before the incident, the doctor wrote, Preissler developed “grandiose” ambitions in planning to open a pawn shop in the apartment he’d just moved out of before shaving his head and walking outside in his underwear.
When police arrived to find the building burning, the doctor wrote, Preissler was calm, unfazed and did not try to avoid capture — signs he did not think what he did was wrong.
If Preissler was unfazed when police arrive, he was equally discombobulated, the doctor wrote, as officers found him “laying on the ground licking water off the concrete.” His behavior the day of the incident resembled when he had been institutionalized before, evaluators determined.
To a reasonable degree of medical certainty, Patchan wrote in her opinion, Preissler met the legal criteria for not criminally responsible.
That was the doctor’s opinion. But the court agreed and a Circuit Court judge committed Preissler to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene on July 8, 2016 — indefinitely.