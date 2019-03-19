Annapolis vigil honors New Zealand victims, calls out white supremacist groups

Scores of Annapolis area residents mourned in solidarity in a vigil Tuesday night honoring 50 Muslim worshippers gunned down in New Zealand last week and urged vigilance against white supremacy groups.

“White nationalism, or whatever you call it, has attacked not just Muslims. This time it was Muslims, last time it was Jewish worshippers in Pittsburgh. We are all being attacked,” said organizer Yasemin Jamison. “We need unity in the community.”

About 120 people gathered at the Civil Rights Foot Soldiers Memorial across the street from Anne Arundel County’s government offices in downtown Annapolis. They stood in a circle around the speakers podium on the concrete plaza where participants had written in chalk “They Are Us,” quoting New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s declaration in the hours after Friday’s attack. The same message was illuminated on the wall of the adjacent parking garage behind them. Soon, all lit candles.

“We are standing together, we are in this together. People are trying to divide us,” Jamison said. “For me, this is calling them out and showing we are standing together and grieving together.”

Mohammed Ndatsu, speaking for the Annapolis Muslim community, told the crowd such tragedy provides an opportunity.

“We would like to tell the Muslim community in New Zealand our hearts are with them,” he said. “Whenever people attending prayers are attacked in a house of worship, regardless of their faith or way of life, we are all hurt as human beings. In every tragedy there is opportunity for the communities to engage one another to reach out to their neighbors … and join their hearts with ours.”

After introductory remarks by Mayor Gavin Buckley, who called for more than speeches and excoriated President Donald Trump for not standing up to white nationalism, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said a few words.

But first he was silent. “Silence feels a little bit more appropriate,” he said. The murder of Muslims in New Zealand was half a world away but it felt close to home, he said, because we live in a country where most of the world’s mass shootings take place.

“The killing in Christ Church was an act of terrorism grown out of bigotry and intolerance,” Pittman added. “By standing with our Muslim brothers and sisters, we are proving the world will evolve toward peace.”

Native New Zealander Stephanie Kemp, who lives in Annapolis, said she was simply heartbroken.

“The act of one individual has ripped apart the innocence of our whole nation,” she said. “We don’t hear gunshots in the streets, ever.”

She noted there are only 5 million people in New Zealand. “This is our first terrorist attack. This is our 9/11. By scale of population if this had happened in the U.S., 3,272 people would have been killed.”

Organizations joining in the protest included Anne Arundel County Indivisible, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Caucus of African-American Leaders, March on Maryland, Connecting the Dots, Showing Up for Racial Justice, and We Persist, Women of Greater Anne Arundel among others.

"First, we had nine African-American Christians slaughtered in Charleston, South Carolina, then 15 Jewish Americans murdered in Pittsburgh and now over 50 Muslims murdered in New Zealand. What these acts of racism and bigotry have common is a self-avowed white supremacist," said Carl Snowden of the Caucus of African-American Leaders in a statement earlier in the day. "We must show up, speak up and stand up against the white supremacists, they are dangerous people and they represent a threat to our democracy.”

Several other speakers encouraged the crowd to keep turning out, to stay active and to push elected officials to pass sensible gun legislation.

