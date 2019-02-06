After lawmakers and family demand justice, Navy changes regulation that led to Shannon Kent's deployment

The Navy is changing its waiver policy after the death of Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent, the Fort Meade Naval officer who died in an attack in Syria last month.

Kent was in the process of appealing the waiver denial that led to her deployment before she became the first female sailor killed in the fight against ISIS on Jan. 16.

The Navy is instituting the new policy changes effective this month with changes to its medical examination and waiver system for officer commissioning programs, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery spokeswoman Ilka Couto Regino said.

The Navy will now give highest waiver consideration to deployed sailors, keep medical data and waivers on a continuous IT system, and establish a clearer appeal process allowing sailors to seek a second and third medical opinion with a peer review process, Regino said.

If a sailor’s waiver is denied, that waiver will now be automatically routed to a second medical officer who will review their record, she said. If denied again, it goes all the way up to the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery for review.

As part of that review process, the Navy now keeps a list of health conditions, including cancer, that can disqualify sailors from being commissioned, Regino said.

Kent, 35, was supposed to be getting her doctorate in clinical psychology, but the Navy reversed their decision to send her to the program last fall because of her history with cancer and sent her to her fifth combat deployment instead — where she died two months later, according to Stars and Stripes.

The Navy did have a waiver process in place before Kent’s death, but these changes establish an appeals process with a pathway to a second medical opinion, Regino said.

In a letter to Kent’s family published in Stars and Stripes, Navy officials admit to a flawed system.

“There were many shortcomings in Shannon’s case, mainly in our communications throughout and in fundamental flaws in our waiver and appeal process – I offer no excuses,” wrote Adm. William Moran, vice chief of naval operations, in a Feb. 5 letter to the Kent family published on the military news site.

This comes days after lawmakers stepped in to demand justice for Shannon Kent alongside her family.

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C., headed the letter also signed by Sens. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.; Ben Cardin, D-Md.; and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; and Maryland Democratic U.S. Reps. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger and Anthony Brown addressed to acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan and Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer.

Brown met with staff of The Capital on Monday, and said he didn’t know about the issue raised by Kent’s family. Hours later, he signed the letter with other lawmakers asking the Navy to fix their waiver system.

The letter asks Spencer to give an update on whether the Navy will revise the regulation in question to establish a clearer appeals process and for more information on Kent’s waiver application. The lawmakers asked the Department of Defense on a briefing as to how it determines which servicemembers meet retention/deployment standards and which meet accessions standards.

“We recognize the importance in this distinction, as it allows some servicemembers with medical challenges to remain in uniform and continue adding value to our military even though they would not be qualified to join as a new recruit,” the letter states.

“In a case like CPO Kent’s, though, it is difficult to understand why the Department would require a long, drawn-out waiver process when she was cancer-free and in remission. If CPO Kent was fit to deploy to a war zone, we believe she was fit to serve her country as a clinical psychologist.”

Kent’s family sent Moran a letter on Jan. 24 asking for changes to the waiver process that would have stopped Kent from being in the attack that killed her.

“In your letter, you informed me Shannon was fighting to change the regulations which prevented many qualified enlisted sailors from commissioning as naval officers,” Moran wrote, according to Stars and Stripes. “Her drive to bring fairness and consistency to this process highlighted areas where we, as a navy, needed to improve in order to maintain the trust of our enlisted teammates.”

