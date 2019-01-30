Annapolis senator files bill to make June 28 Freedom of the Press Day

Maryland Sen. Sarah Elfreth filed legislation to make June 28 “Freedom of the Press Day” in the state in honor of the five killed in the Capital Gazette shooting.

The Annapolis senator filed the bill Wednesday so it has not yet appeared on the state’s legislation website. The draft of the bill states the day would honor the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution — which protects a free press — as well as the five killed on June 28, 2018. Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara and Wendi Winters were killed when a gunman entered the Bestgate Road offices wielding a shotgun.

The bill also recognizes Maryland’s journalists “vital role in our state’s democratic process to inform residents of the happenings of their governments.”

“All 47 senators signed onto this bill,” Elfreth said. “It was incredibly simple to walk the bill around. Everybody recognizes how important (a free press) is.”

Elfreth’s bill will have to go through committee before it finds itself on the floor of the senate. With every senator signed on as a cosponsor, the legislation will likely find easy passage on the Senate floor. It will then pass over to the House of Delegates where it will go through committee and then a floor vote.

A cross-filed bill would speed up the process. Del. Alice Cain, D-Annapolis, is working on a house version of the bill, Elfreth said.

Cain did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

When a bill is cross-filed, it means the two separate pieces of legislation — bearing the same language — go through their respective committees. When the bills move to the other chambers and there are no amendments, public hearings are usually quick as lawmakers recognize the support from both chambers.

If both bills are sent to the governor, he will likely sign one and veto the other for being duplicative.

