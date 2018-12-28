Cincinnati, Virginia Tech arrive in D.C. for Military Bowl prep, activities

Cincinnati and Virginia Tech arrived in the greater Washington, D.C. area on Thursday to begin final preparations for the 2018 Military Bowl, being held Monday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Virginia Tech practiced at St. Stephens and St. Agnes, a preparatory school located in Alexandria, Virginia. Cincinnati practiced at the University of Maryland’s new indoor facility located inside the refurbished Cole Field House.

Head coach Justin Fuente gave the Hokies off a few days for Christmas for the first time in his three-year tenure. Fuente had his parents and sister’s family visit Blacksburg for the holiday and noted he had six children 10 years old or younger at his house for Christmas.

“Christmas was fantastic. I think the kids enjoyed some time off and a chance to go home,” Fuente said. “I know personally my family enjoyed it. It was a blast to have my family there. I can’t remember the last time we were all together like that. It was pretty special.”

Fuente said the Virginia Tech staff divided the month of December into three segments.

Recruiting was the primary focus for the first few weeks with players working to maintain their conditioning. A second segment before Christmas was spent introducing the game-plan for Cincinnati and conducting skill development for younger players in the program. This last segment is all about preparing for Cincinnati with the scout teams seeking to give the offense and defense a good look at the opponent’s schemes.

Apparently, the Hokies had a little bounce in their step when they returned to the practice field on Wednesday night.

“Yesterday, when we came out here in the evening time and did a little bit of running, they were doing cartwheels,” Fuente told reporters on Thursday. “I didn’t know Hezekiah Grimsley is a pretty good little gymnast. It scared me a little bit, but yeah they were flying around, bouncing around, having a good time.”

A big aspect of attending a bowl involves numerous events and activities planned by organizers. Both Cincinnati and Virginia Tech visited the National Museum of African-American History and Culture on Friday then attended the Washington Wizards game against the Chicago Bulls at Capital One Arena that night. A “Mall and Monuments” Tour and dinner at Ben’s Chili Bowl are on tap for Saturday.

Players, coaches, fans and family members from both schools packed the Marriott Marquis on Massachusetts Avenue for a welcome reception that featured food, games and even an Abraham Lincoln impersonator who was quite popular for picture taking.

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell spoke to The Capital during the event and said he is mixing work with pleasure with the ultimate goal of winning on Monday.

“I think there needs to be a balanced mindset. On the one hand, this is a reward for the players on a successful season. We push and grind these guys, but we also try to let them have some fun and let loose once in a while,” Fickell said.

“We’re going to script practices and meetings around what’s best for the players so they can enjoy this experience. However, when it’s time to practice and prepare for the game, we expect them to be locked in and focused on business.”

GROWING ROOTS: Believe it or not, the Military Bowl has steadily evolved into one of the more established postseason contests on the college football landscape. What began back in 2008 as the EagleBank Bowl is now celebrating its 11th year in existence.

“If you would have asked me 10 years ago if I thought this game would be at the level it is now I might not have believed it,” Military Bowl executive director Steve Beck said. “Personally, I think it’s amazing how far the Military Bowl has come.”

It became the Military Bowl, presented by Northrop Grumman in 2010 and moved from RFK Stadium in D.C. to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in 2013. Playing in Annapolis has been a real shot in the arm for the event with organizers announcing a sellout crowd three of the last four years.

“We’ve had a steady string of successes and there is no doubt this game has gained some traction,” Beck said. “We’re doing exactly what we set out to do, which is to have a substantial economic effect on the area where we hold the game and to honor our service men and women.”

Beck lauded the Naval Academy Athletic Association for the job it does in hosting the Military Bowl. Athletic director Chet Gladchuk and his entire staff give the event equal treatment to a Navy home football game and that has produced an outstanding fan experience, Beck said.

Bill Givens, Navy’s associate athletic director for operations, spearheads preparing the stadium for the bowl and making sure things run smoothly on Monday.

“Navy runs all the game day operations and they are expert at doing so,” Beck said. “Bill Givens and his team do a terrific job so we don’t have to worry about the facility at all. It really has been a great partnership.”

“I would say that playing the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium aligns perfectly with our mission and what we’re trying to accomplish,” Beck added. “That stadium is awesome and an incredible memorial to all who have served in the Navy and Marine Corps.”

Beck said having both visiting teams stay in the District of Columbia with most of the associated bowl activities there as well while conducting the game 32 miles down the road in Annapolis has not caused any issues.

At present, the contract between the Military Bowl and the Naval Academy Athletic Association expires in 2019, but Beck hopes to meet with Gladchuk this spring to extend the deal.

“As long as Navy will have us and we can reach a business agreement, we’re going to hold the game in Annapolis,” Beck said. “Hopefully, Navy likes hosting the game as much as we like playing it there.”

DRAMATIC TURNAROUND: Cincinnati enjoyed a tremendous turnaround season under the direction of Fickell, who previously played and coached at Ohio State.

The Bearcats stumbled to a 4-8 record in 2017, Fickell’s first at the helm. Having coached at Ohio State under Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer, Fickell knew a culture change was needed. Remarkably, it happened almost overnight with Cincinnati compiling a 10-2 record and earning a national ranking in year two of this coaching regime.