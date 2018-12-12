College Notebook: Gebele completes record-setting football career at Denison

If Denison University head coach Jack Hatem had a dollar for every person that told him to offer a scholarship to one of their friends or relatives he would be a rich man.

So Hatem didn’t take it too seriously when the head of the university’s food services department mentioned that his nephew was a standout quarterback that Denison should start recruiting.

“Canaan’s uncle was working at Denison and used to tell me all the time that I should be recruiting his nephew,” Hatem said. “I finally told him to get the nephew to our summer camp and we’d take a look at the kid.”

That youngster was a quarterback named Canaan Gebele and he did attend the Denison camp, wowing Hatem and the rest of the staff with his performance.

“Canaan came to our camp between his sophomore and junior year of high school and the rest is history,” Hatem said. “I made sure to thank Canaan’s uncle because that was one of the best tips I’ve ever received.”

Gebele re-wrote the Denison record book in terms of passing and total offense during his stellar career at the Division III school in Granville, Ohio. The Broadneck High graduate departs as the school’s all-time leader in seven different offensive categories.

Gebele established Denison career passing marks for yards (7,608), attempts (987), completions (634) and touchdowns (66). He also ranks No. 1 for total offense (10,028), total plays (1,531) and touchdowns responsible for (106).

“Canaan is, without a doubt, one of the finest quarterbacks to come through this program,” Hatem said. “I would say that Canaan was the complete package in terms of overall athletic ability, intelligence and leadership. He had an incredible career and we sure are going to miss him.”

Niles Gebele was the uncle whose persistence with the Denison coaching staff paid off so handsomely. Canaan Gebele was a first team All-County choice and honorable mention All-State selection as a senior at Broadneck and still holds several school passing records.

“My uncle played pickup basketball with members of the football coaching staff and dropped my name early in the process,” Gebele said. “I went to camp there and liked what I saw. I always had Denison in the mix and it wound up being the perfect fit.”

Gebele took over as Denison’s starting quarterback with four games remaining in his freshman season, supplanting junior Tommy Iammarino. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder passed for 1,337 yards and 12 touchdowns while displaying remarkable maturity for a rookie.

Courtesy photo Canaan Gebele, Broadneck High graduate and Denison quarterback.- Original Credit: Canaan Gebele, Broadneck High graduate and Denison quarterback.- Original Credit: (Courtesy photo)

“We thought Canaan had a chance to play right away because he’s a really good athlete and picked up the offense right away. All the physical and mental skills were there,” Hatem said.

“We mostly run a spread type of offense out of pistol formation and are truly 50-50 in terms of run-pass ratio,” Hatem added. “Canaan was the perfect quarterback for our system because he’s such a dangerous dual threat in terms of running and passing ability.”

Gebele blossomed as a sophomore, completing 64 percent of his passes for 2,102 yards and 14 touchdowns in just eight games. The Annapolis resident was named second team All-North Coast Athletic Conference despite missing two games with an injury.

“I had valuable experience in a similar system at Broadneck. It’s a very complex system, but I’ve got a great offensive coordinator who did a great job of breaking it down,” Gebele said. “I was fortunate to get game experience early and was able to grow up in the system.”

Gebele posed similar statistics as a junior, passing for 2,016 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 856 yards and 10 scores. He was selected second team All-NCAC for the second straight season after setting a single-season school record with six touchdown passes against Oberlin and establishing a career-high by rushing for 148 yards and four scores versus Kenyon.

“Originally, it was the physical skills that Canaan brought to the offense. However, we figured out quickly that his leadership skills are amazing,” Hatem said. “Canaan is a dynamic leader and also very analytical. He worked hard with our offensive coordinator to develop a very solid understanding of our attack.”

During his final two seasons as the starter, Gebele was basically running the offense himself — using his experience and knowledge to call plays at the line of scrimmage after surveying the defensive alignment.

“Every year we would add different wrinkles to the offense and I was given a lot of freedom to check out of plays based off the defensive looks I saw,” Gebele said. “We put a lot of work in the film room to make it come together and the coaching staff put a lot of trust in me to make decisions on the fly. If I saw the defense was overloading to one side or something like that, I knew how to get us into a better play.”

Gebele, who also holds single-game school records for rushing touchdowns (5), points scored (30) and touchdowns responsible for (8), put it all together as a senior. He was named North Coast Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year after passing for 2,153 yards and a career-best 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 612 yards and a team-high 14 scores in leading Denison to its first conference championship since 1986 and first NCAA playoff berth since 1985.

“Canaan is a phenomenal leader, one of the best we’ve ever had here. There were times the last couple seasons when he completely took over the team,” Hatem said. “You could tell he was in charge, that he was the admiral steering the ship.”

Gebele was one of 13 semifinalists for the Gagliardi Trophy, which is presented annually to the Division III Player of the Year. Hatem was disappointed his star quarterback was not named one of four finalists for the prestigious award and admits a first round loss to perennial powerhouse Mount Union in the NCAA Tournament did not help the cause.

“Of course I’m biased, but I think Canaan is the best player in the country,” Hatem said. “I wish we would have won a couple more games in the playoffs because that would have helped his chances.”

In 2018, Gebele captained a Big Red offense that broke program records for points (437), points per game (39.7), touchdowns (60), first downs (262), total offense (5,000), all-purpose yards (5,974) and total plays (805). Denison entered the postseason ranked fifth in the nation in time of possession and was fourth in red zone offense.

“I’ve been here a while and taken a lot of snaps. Sometimes I feel like the old man of the team,” Gebele said. “I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish as a team this season. All those individual records just kind of happened along the way.”

Gebele is majoring in data analytics with a minor in economics. He is a member of the sports analytics club and is a student broadcaster for lacrosse with the Denison Sports Network. Last spring, he studied abroad at the University of Alicante in Spain and volunteered with young Spanish football players to foster goodwill and expand their love of American football.