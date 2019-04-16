Transgender ban will affect Naval Academy

Transgender people will be effectively banned from attending the Naval Academy beginning in the 2020 school year, the Defense Department confirmed Monday.

Policy barring transgender people from serving in the United States military will also affect the Naval Academy, which has under previous policy accepted transgender students and retained midshipmen who want to transition during the course of their education.

Naval Academy alumna Alex Marberry became one of the first sailors to transition after former Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter under the Obama administration lifted restrictions on service in 2016. A midshipman, Regan Kibby, is one of six service members suing the Trump administration for the ban.

Those enrolled in the service academies for fall 2019 will fall under the previous military policy, said spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell. The Carter policy allowed transgender people to serve openly and covered medical expenses for gender affirmation surgery.

But those applying to the Naval Academy for the 2020-2021 school year and beyond will be enrolled under former Defense Secretary James Mattis’ 2018 policy, which brings back restrictions on how transgender people can serve.

President Donald Trump rolled back Obama-era protections, first outright banning transgender people from serving in the military via Twitter. The Defense Department later refined the ban to place significant restrictions on transgender people who might want to serve.

The Mattis policy, which bans people who have undergone or will undergo gender affirmation surgery, went into affect April 12 after the Supreme Court allowed the ban to proceed and remaining court injunctions dissolved.

The policy implemented Friday bars transitioning, requires service members to serve in the gender assigned at birth and disqualifies those who have been diagnosed with “gender dysphoria,” a condition the American Psychiatric Association defines as a conflict between a person's physical or assigned gender and the gender with which that person identifies.

The policy allows for the dismissal of people who do not comply with the new standards.

twitter.com/DTOhl