Police searching for suspect Monday after Glen Burnie homicide

As children from a Glen Burnie apartment complex were leaving for school Monday morning, Anne Arundel County police were surrounding the buildings with guns as they searched for a suspect in a homicide, one resident said.

Officers were searching the area of the 100 block of Virginia Lane, the location of the Colonial Square Apartments. Police closed Oakwood Road directly across from Granite Baptist Church.

“We’re fairly confident we have him in a certain area,” said Sgt. Jackie Davis, police spokeswoman.

Members of the Special Operations Response Team ran into a building just before 10 a.m. Three loud noises emanated from the building roughly 10 minutes after the team, which uses special weapons and tactics in violent settings, approached. Davis said the loud noises were sounds from police clearing out the building and knocking down doors.

There were multiple calls for a shooting inside the Colonial Square Apartment complex at 7:10 a.m., Davis said.

Police responded to Virginia Lane off Oakwood Road and asked people avoid the area.

Davron Hinton, who lives in Colonial Square Apartments, said he saw police at the apartment complex around 7:40 a.m. as he was leaving to walk his children to Woodside Elementary School. He said he hadn’t heard any gunshots.

Hinton said the apartment complex is U-shaped. When he walked children out, police had rifles drawn toward the building.

“They were all in a complete panic,” Hinton said. “Teachers were out on the sidewalk” trying to usher kids into the school just down the road.

Public Schools Spokesman Bob Mosier said no schools in the area were on lockdown Monday morning. Oakwood Elementary and Woodside Elementary, he said, are keeping children inside as a precaution. He said public schools have been in contact with police all morning.

Police evacuated people who were in the complex all morning and took them to Granite Baptist Church, where there’s food and space indoors for them.

Sharon Todd, whose mother Helen Larkins, 83, was evacuated from the apartment complex, said her mom is rattled after seeing police officers right outside her window.

There have been four homicides in the county previous to the shooting reported Monday. No homicides have been reported in the City of Annapolis.

Davis said police do not believe this homicide is related to a double homicide that happened recently about a mile away in Glen Burnie.

