Swastika, threat found in Severn River Middle School bathroom

Severn River Middle School officials are investigating anti-Semitic and violent statements that were found written inside a boys’ bathroom, according to a letter the school’s principal sent families on Thursday.

The writing includes a swastika and a statement that “threatened violence against our school,” said Principal Richard Tubman in the letter.

Four students reported the incident Thursday afternoon. Administrators contacted the school’s resource officer and closed the targeted bathroom.

School officials are reviewing hallway video camera footage in an attempt to identify potential suspects.

Police do not believe the threat was credible, said Tubman. The school did not go into lockdown or reschedule classes.

This is the second bias-related incident at the Arnold school in just two months. School officials in December found “hate-filled” messages on a desk, Tubman said.

