Police: Real estate sales rep found dead in Hanover model home in apparent homicide

Police say an Annapolis man working with a real estate company was found dead Wednesday of an apparent homicide after his body was discovered inside a Hanover model home.

Anne Arundel police said the body of Steven Bernard Wilson, 33, of Annapolis, was found inside a model home in the 7500 block of Newmanstown Drive.

Officers initially responded to a 911 call coming from the location at 5:06 p.m. when they discovered Wilson “suffering from apparent trauma.”

Police said medics rendered aid at the scene but pronounced Wilson dead at the scene. His body was sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be performed today, police said.

Wilson was a sales and marketing representative who was working out of the Hanover model home, police said. A LinkedIn page for a Steven Wilson of Annapolis says he’d worked for Ryan Homes since September 2017.

Michele Cordel, president of the Anne Arundel County Association of Realtors, said the group will discuss the details of Wilson’s death at their next meeting Friday morning.

She said Realtors’ safety has long been a topic of discussion with the association, with members training with police about how to protect themselves and prevent becoming isolated with a potential buyer inside a home.

But she added “every builder has their own procedures because its their own property and their land rights.”

“We are very aware that we are setting ourselves up with open doors,” she said, adding that she’ll regularly lock the front door of an open house “so I can look out and make sure I’m in a situation where I feel comfortable opening the door.”

“Any time that you’re in a situation where you’re in a home and you have a big sign outside that says ‘Open House,’ you’re letting people in the door and they have not been vetted,” she said.

The same page says he was also a district manager at Admiral Tire in Annapolis.

A woman who answered the phone declined to comment when asked about Wilson.

Police said “detectives were able to identify multiple pieces of evidence throughout the night” but a canvas of the surrounding area did not lead to an arrest.

The department also did not say whether they’ve identified a suspect in Wilson’s death, but are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4731 or leave tips anonymously at 410-222-4700.

