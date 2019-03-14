Defendant in Capital Gazette shooting asks for more time to consider insanity plea

The man charged in the Capital Gazette shooting filed a request Thursday to extend the deadline to consider an insanity plea by up to 90 days, citing an overwhelming amount of evidence submitted by the prosecution in the last month.

With the current deadline looming Friday, defense attorneys submitted the plea to Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken.

Ripken is presiding over the Capital Gazette shooting case, in which a Laurel man faces 23 counts for murdering five people at the news organization office in Annapolis on June 28.

Police say the gunman killed Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters and John McNamara. Six other staff members in the newsroom that afternoon survived the attack.

Jarrod Ramos, 39, was indicted on 23 charges in the attack, including murder, attempted murder and assault of other employees in the newsroom at the time. The trial is scheduled for June 3 to 14.

Ripken previously granted two extensions of the plea deadline to explore the not criminally responsible plea, which means that a person could not appreciate the criminally of their actions at the time of the crime.

Public defenders William Davis, Elizabeth Palan and Katy O’Donnell argued this month they did not have enough information from the prosecutors to support the charges Ramos faces, and gain a complete understanding of the accused conduct at the time of the shooting.

Ripken denied the defense’s request to obtain more information, saying the state had provided more than required.

Ripken in January extended Ramos’ plea deadline until mid-March. Judges are likely to give latitude for criminally not responsible pleas, especially in complicated cases. If found not criminally responsible, the Maryland Department of Health would take custody of Ramos.

The department would interview Ramos and review his records before filing an opinion with Ripken on whether he could stand trial and if he is a danger to himself or others.

After that report — and the defendant is free to produce his own experts — the judge or jury would decide if he is not criminally responsible based on evidence given.

This post will be updated.

