Defense in Capital Gazette shooting case will get more time to explore an insanity plea

The judge presiding over the Capital Gazette shooting case Tuesday extended the deadline for an insanity plea, giving the suspected shooter until March to modify his not guilty plea.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken gave the defendant and his counsel an extra seven weeks to explore a not criminally responsible by reason of insanity plea, opening the possibility he could serve a sentence in a mental health prison facility.

A gunman killed five people in the Capital Gazette newsroom June 28: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters and John McNamara. Six other staff members in the newsroom that afternoon survived the attack.

Jarrod Ramos, 38, of Laurel, was indicted on 23 counts in the attack, including murder and attempted murder of other employees in the newsroom at the time. The trial is scheduled for June 3-14.

Ramos is considering a not criminally responsible by reason of insanity plea.

Judges are likely to give latitude for criminally not responsible pleas, especially in complicated cases. If found not criminally responsible, Ramos could serve his time at Patuxent Institution, a Jessup prison and the state’s only correctional facility focusing on mental health.

The maximum security institution offers medical, psychiatric, psychological and social casework services among others while serving as a maximum security facility, according to the Maryland Manual.

The Maryland Department of Health would interview Ramos and review his records before filing an opinion with Ripken on whether he could stand trial and if he is a danger to himself or others.

After that report — and the defendant is free to produce his own experts — the judge or jury would decide if he is not criminally responsible based on evidence given. The defense will have until March 15 to file the plea.

Public defenders William Davis and Elizabeth Palan appeared in court Tuesday alongside Anne Arundel State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess and assistant state’s attorney James Tuomey, who will join Colt Leitess in prosecuting the case.

Colt Leitess and Tuomey will take over for former State’s Attorney Wes Adams and assistant state’s attorneys Claude DeVastey Jones, David Ash, Jason Knight, and Aaron Meyers.

Colt Leitess has said she expects the case to go to trial.

Tuomey, a prosecutor with the violent crimes unit, is a holdover from Adams’ administration. He prosecuted Ryan Hollebon, an Iraq War veteran who pleaded guilty to stabbing his girlfriend to death in Crofton.

Hollebon filed an Alford plea, whereby he admitted the prosecution had enough evidence to convict but maintained his innocence. A judge sentenced Hollebon to life in prison.

Ripken also rescheduled several motions hearings. One of the hearings, scheduled for Feb. 28, will tackle the defense’s questions regarding the charges against Ramos. Other motions hearings are May 14 and May 16.

Police arrested Ramos inside the Capital Gazette office at 888 Bestgate Road after a gunman shattered the glass front doors and opened fire. Ramos held a long-running grudge against The Capital newspaper after columnist Eric Hartley wrote about a 2011 harassment conviction. Ramos sued the newspaper for defamation, losing in lower court and on appeal.

In the days after the attack, The Capital’s former attorney, a Maryland Court of Special Appeals judge and a Baltimore City judge all received letters signed “Jarrod W. Ramos” dated the day of the shooting. They indicated that the writer wanted to kill everyone in the newsroom.

