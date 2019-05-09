Anne Arundel police chief takes second oath of office as protesters watch

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman touted county Police Chief Timothy Altomare’s relationship with communities and police in choosing to keep him as top cop.

“People seem to love the guy, like he’s everyone’s brother,” Pittman told a crowd gathered Thursday in Brooklyn Park for a ceremony to re-swear Altomare in as chief.

Most comments and speakers were met with cheers and applause. Pittman said there wasn’t room on the stage for all the supporters of the chief. Altomare spoke of his love for community leaders and police officers alike. But he wouldn’t depart without addressing the elephant in the Chesapeake Arts Center.

White poster boards marked with red and black letters picketed the last row of the auditorium: “No more lies. No more coverups.” “Stop ignoring citizen complaints.” “AAC need police reform now.”

The protesters were silent, but Altomare noticed.

“We have some folks in the back of the audience that aren’t happy,” Altomare told the crowd. “I disagree with you, but I would die to protect your right to do what you are doing.”

The protesters represented Community Actively Seeking Transparency. After the ceremony concluded, the protesters set up outside the building. All were united, said the Rev. Marguerite Morris, the organization’s founder, because they believe they’ve been wronged by police in some way: They’re hurting.

“We need a civilian review board in Anne Arundel County,” Morris said, “an independent agency that can hear both sides of the story.”

Morris’ organization, she explained, strives to garner more transparency and accountability in all areas of county government. Pittman’s choosing Altomare, she said, was his accepting the status quo — and that’s not good enough.

CAST’s primary grievances with the agency include complaints being bottled up in police bureaucracy, errors in police reports and certain data being inaccessible to the public. She also said the department declines to address difficult issues like racial profiling and old cases that she and others believe deserve a review.

Morris’ daughter Katherine Morris died in Hanover in 2012. She was found behind Anne Arundel Community College inside her running car with two lit charcoal grills and a bottle of sleeping pills, police said. Her death was ruled a suicide. She says the case wasn’t handled well.

Altomare said the case of the Morris’ daughter has been reviewed multiple times.

“There comes a point in time when I can’t keep sinking resources into a case …” he said. “My heart bleeds for a grieving mother, but I can’t make something something it’s not.”

Regardless, Morris says, all the issues her organization are raising are evidence that a civilian review board is needed — like in Prince George’s County and Baltimore.

“I am not a supporter of civilian review boards,” Altomare said, adding that the current system is sufficient.

He asked why civilians should have the authority to rule on the precarious issues police navigate if they haven't experienced them.

But that doesn’t mean he’s deaf. Altomare listens, he said. “I have two advisory boards: a citizen’s advisory board and a business advisory board. We talk all the time.”

Morris said inaccurate police reports can have lasting effects on those named in them. And the review process is inadequate, she said, when someone files a complaint it becomes an internal affairs report and confidential — the person may never know the result of their complaint.

Altomare chalks errors in police reports up to human nature. Besides, that’s what the court system is there for — to decide fact. If there is ever a scenario where somebody points an error out to the department, and police agree, he said, they’ll bring it to the attention of the State’s Attorney’s Office.

But just because one person thinks something is wrong, doesn’t warrant a report correction, Altomare said. He’s unlikely to overrule an officer because he wasn’t there, the officer was.

Outside the arts center emotions elevated.

A driver stopped his car to yell at protesters after seeing their signs. Mark Hranicka, a police supporter known for raising money to buy more drug-sniffing dogs as the opioid crisis worsened, couldn’t just walk by without commenting.

“It’s cowardly,” he told protesters. “You’re being disrespectful.”

Morris denied that.

“We love our officers, there’s just a few bad ones and you know it. We don’t mean them any disrespect. God bless you.

“But if you want to visit my daughter’s grave, I’ll give you the address.”

