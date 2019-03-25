Man from Glen Burnie dies after altercation in state prison

Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man after an altercation Sunday with a cellmate at a state prison in Cumberland, according to a news release from the state agency.

Wilbur Moyer II, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Western Correctional Institution in Allegany County, police said. Moyer is from Glen Burnie, according to online court records.

A correctional officer conducting cell checks saw Moyer in an altercation with a cellmate at about 1:40 a.m., the release states.

The officer detained one of the cellmates, who police are not yet identifying, and called for medical assistance for Moyer, according to the release.

Medical staff attended to Moyer until he was taken to the Western Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Moyer’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause of death, Maryland State Police said. The state police homicide unit is investigating his death.

twitter.com/alex_mann10