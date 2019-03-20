Police charge soccer referee from Millersville with child porn distribution

Anne Arundel County police have arrested a soccer referee from Millersville following a months-long investigation into the distribution of child pornography.

Cedric Caleb Wardell, 21, was arrested March 3 and charged with 10 counts each of distribution and possession of child pornography.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, police said they were notified in September by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that it had identified an email address that was being used to upload child pornography images to an internet website.

After a months-long investigation, the police Child Abuse Unit obtained a warrant to search Wardell’s home in the 600 block of Wheat Mill Court. Police interviewed the man and seized numerous electronic devices.

During the interview, Wardell said he was certified as a referee by the United States Soccer Foundation, which provides referees for youth and adult soccer matches.

Detectives contacted the local, regional and state administrators who supervise the program in Maryland and notified them of the criminal investigation of Wardell.

Police said the foundation suspended him pending the outcome of the investigation. Officials with the organization could not be reached for comment, and police did not say whether Wardell was working as a referee with any youth sports organizations.

An examination of Wardell’s electronic device by the police Digital Forensics Unit discovered multiple child pornographic images, police said. Police obtained an arrest warrant on Feb. 28 and took Wardell into custody March 3.

He was released on his own recognizance the next day. Neither Wardell nor his attorney, Oleg Fastovsky of Elkridge, could be reached for comment.

Police asked anyone with information on Wardell to contact the Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. Anonymous tips can be called into 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.